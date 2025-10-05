Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 749,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 212,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Granada Gold Mine Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.49.

About Granada Gold Mine

(Get Free Report)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granada Gold Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granada Gold Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.