Greenbush Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Greenbush Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.9% of Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the second quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total transaction of $387,088.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,506,666.72. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.50, for a total transaction of $384,838.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,832 shares in the company, valued at $22,120,428. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,182 shares of company stock valued at $164,955,168 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.02.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.3%

META opened at $710.56 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $753.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $675.45. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

