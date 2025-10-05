Greenleaf Trust Acquires 125 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,470,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $718,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,945 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,769,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,040,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,683,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,060,000 after purchasing an additional 410,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.49%.The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ACGL. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

