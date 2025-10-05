Greenleaf Trust Acquires New Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $649,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total value of $3,456,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 286,117 shares in the company, valued at $39,558,536.42. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,713.80. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,413 shares of company stock worth $5,746,216 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.43.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 2.3%

Toll Brothers stock opened at $142.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.25 and a 200-day moving average of $116.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Toll Brothers Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 12.64%.The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

