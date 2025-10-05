Greenleaf Trust Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $77.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average is $70.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $77.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.