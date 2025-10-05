Greenleaf Trust Acquires Shares of 1,937 Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1,097.4% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $135.00 target price on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Five Below from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $119,763.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,309.78. This trade represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,080. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $156.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day moving average of $117.15.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

