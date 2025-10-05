Greenleaf Trust Acquires Shares of 3,966 Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,039,000 after purchasing an additional 79,430 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $133,056.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,808.32. This represents a 79.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 124,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $7,785,842.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 118,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,998.08. The trade was a 51.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,174 shares of company stock valued at $19,765,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNL. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

NYSE:TNL opened at $61.82 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $64.11. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 10.14%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

