Greenleaf Trust Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $81.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $81.46.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

