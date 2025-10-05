Greenleaf Trust Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $295.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

