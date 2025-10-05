Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 18.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 44.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream by 10.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $114.65 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 33.90%.The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 87.94%.

In related news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $496,754.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,214.37. The trade was a 47.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

