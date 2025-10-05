Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $111.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.96. Stifel Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.27 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.