Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of MANH stock opened at $201.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.90 and its 200 day moving average is $194.80. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.81 and a twelve month high of $312.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $272.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.62 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total value of $506,759.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,257.80. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total value of $448,376.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,757.71. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,781 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MANH shares. Zacks Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.67.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

