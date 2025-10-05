Greenleaf Trust Has $215,000 Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 1,148 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.76 per share, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,201.72. The trade was a 18.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,763.62. The trade was a 51.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.62.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $137.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.79 and a 1 year high of $200.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

