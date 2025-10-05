Greenleaf Trust Has $233,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC opened at $224.99 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $134.11 and a 1 year high of $227.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

