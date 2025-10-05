Greenleaf Trust Has $239,000 Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 29,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $301.50 to $305.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $304.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.28.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.3%

ESS stock opened at $264.63 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.85 and a 52 week high of $316.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.47 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

