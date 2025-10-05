Greenleaf Trust Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in UMB Financial by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Friday Financial lifted its position in UMB Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Friday Financial now owns 24,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 57,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stacy H. King sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $178,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,031.36. This trade represents a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 15,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $1,805,790.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,536,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,773,733.73. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 678 shares of company stock valued at $75,948 and sold 20,845 shares valued at $2,440,666. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $119.50 on Friday. UMB Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $129.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.78. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $689.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.25 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 15.42%.The business’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen started coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

