Greenleaf Trust Has $281,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 15.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2.0% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.31.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $137.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.