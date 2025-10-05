Greenleaf Trust Has $293,000 Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 44.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.91. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

