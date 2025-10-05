Greenleaf Trust Invests $217,000 in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 43.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,646,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,517,000 after buying an additional 496,717 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,262,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,817,000 after acquiring an additional 56,535 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $212,672,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Wingstop by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 693,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,353,000 after acquiring an additional 158,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 631,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,564,000 after acquiring an additional 358,044 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Activity
In other Wingstop news, CFO Alex Kaleida sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.09, for a total value of $2,030,886.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,864.58. This represents a 39.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $4,421,118.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Wingstop Price Performance
Shares of WING stock opened at $251.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.50 and a 200 day moving average of $297.23. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.00 and a 1 year high of $418.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.78.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 25.61%.The business had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Wingstop Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 20.00%.
Wingstop Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.
