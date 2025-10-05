Greenleaf Trust Invests $243,000 in Jbs N.V. $JBS

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on JBS from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut JBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of JBS in a research report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on JBS in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of JBS in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JBS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

JBS Stock Performance

Shares of JBS stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02. Jbs N.V. has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

JBS Profile

JBS N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a protein and food company worldwide. The company offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It also sells leather, leather, hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, biodiesel, and others, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

