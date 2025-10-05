Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 459.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $68.00 target price on Alaska Air Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $58.00 target price on Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.62.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 0.2%

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.33%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,695.10. The trade was a 10.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $341,533.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,956.75. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,514 shares of company stock worth $1,031,306. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

