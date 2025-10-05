Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Textron were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Textron by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 965,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Textron Trading Up 0.7%

Textron stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.76. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Textron news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,216.88. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

