Greenleaf Trust Purchases New Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2025

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UIFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 21.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $247.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on Ubiquiti from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.67.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

NYSE UI opened at $661.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.41 and a 1-year high of $689.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $536.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.41.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.31. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 166.22% and a net margin of 27.66%.The company had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

