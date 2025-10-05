Greenleaf Trust Purchases New Position in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 107.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 281.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 164.8% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 116.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,737.98. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,743.56. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (down from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $133.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.40. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.27 and a 52-week high of $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $966.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.06 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.610 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

