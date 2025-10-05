Greenleaf Trust Purchases Shares of 2,876 HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,876 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,217.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.49%.The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.0854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HDB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research raised HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

