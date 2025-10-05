Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Position in Graco Inc. $GGG

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Graco were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 572.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after buying an additional 372,543 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 9.1% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,261,000 after acquiring an additional 326,877 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at $26,540,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Graco by 225.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 223,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after acquiring an additional 154,853 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Graco by 12.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,337,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,691,000 after purchasing an additional 146,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GGG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

NYSE GGG opened at $84.75 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $571.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.01%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

