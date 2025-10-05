Greenleaf Trust Sells 107 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 19.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 10.4% during the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 190,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 48.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT opened at $100.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.92. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $114.47.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 110.18%. The firm had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.54.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

