Greenleaf Trust Sells 107 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 19.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 10.4% during the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 190,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 48.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Planet Fitness Trading Down 2.1%
Shares of PLNT opened at $100.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.92. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $114.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.54.
View Our Latest Research Report on PLNT
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Planet Fitness
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.