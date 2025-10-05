Greenleaf Trust Sells 117 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 67.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,699,000 after buying an additional 611,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,092,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,375,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 66.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 616,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,687,000 after purchasing an additional 246,361 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 256.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 326,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,240,000 after purchasing an additional 234,780 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.8%

RGA stock opened at $197.44 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.33.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%.Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.