Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,230 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF $RFV

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $360,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

RFV opened at $129.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.41. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.78 and a 12 month high of $132.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.06.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.