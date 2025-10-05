Greenleaf Trust Sells 133 Shares of The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Middleby were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 55,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Middleby from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research set a $163.00 target price on Middleby and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Middleby in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Middleby from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Middleby to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.71.

MIDD opened at $138.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The Middleby Corporation has a one year low of $118.09 and a one year high of $182.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $977.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.59 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

