Greenleaf Trust Sells 17,441 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,441 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 697.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. CNH Industrial N.V. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.27.

Insider Activity

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $153,755.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,198.20. The trade was a 45.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CNH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

