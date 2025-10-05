Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,833 Shares of Unity Software Inc. $U

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $102,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $40.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.05.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $59,980,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,139,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,763,456.39. This represents a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $9,957,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,548,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,662,655.18. This represents a 13.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,334,426 shares of company stock valued at $98,130,784 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $440.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

