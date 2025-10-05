Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,271 Shares of Barclays PLC $BCS

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Barclays were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Barclays by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 56,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 2.3% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 2.1% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 36,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Barclays had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1557 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

BCS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Buy”.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

