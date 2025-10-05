Greenleaf Trust Sells 233 Shares of Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,693 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, EVP William Thomas Elsener bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.46 per share, with a total value of $29,076.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 112,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,863.74. This trade represents a 0.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,375. The trade was a 2.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,380 shares of company stock worth $549,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Matador Resources Company has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $64.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.70.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.86 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.57%.Matador Resources's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

