Greenleaf Trust Sells 326 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 143,300.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $142.20 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $131.20 and a 52 week high of $247.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -170.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

