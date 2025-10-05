Greenleaf Trust Sells 387 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. Essential Utilities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.70 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3426 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTRG. Zacks Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Essential Utilities

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.