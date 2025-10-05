Greenleaf Trust Takes $206,000 Position in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 198.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,705,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,280,000 after buying an additional 1,133,373 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $78,509,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 672,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,731,000 after acquiring an additional 337,926 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 883,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,945,000 after purchasing an additional 309,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 280.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 365,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,526,000 after purchasing an additional 269,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.57.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
NYSE:FNV opened at $220.55 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.70 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.09 and its 200-day moving average is $172.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.