Greenleaf Trust Takes $258,000 Position in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14,478.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 125,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 124,656 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 141,950.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 938,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,958,000 after purchasing an additional 327,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 299.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $165.00 price objective on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,147,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 99,369 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,505. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $7,478,979.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 112,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,125,351.36. The trade was a 33.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,060 shares of company stock valued at $40,994,733. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $134.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.34, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.31. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $353.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.