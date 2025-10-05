Greenleaf Trust Trims Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 603.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,446,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,689 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 288.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,491,000 after buying an additional 1,204,446 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,466,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,370,000 after buying an additional 646,053 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,148,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,108.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 545,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,513,000 after acquiring an additional 520,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $103.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $96.96 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average of $108.98.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. William Blair raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

View Our Latest Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.