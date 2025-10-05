Greenleaf Trust Trims Position in Equity Residential $EQR

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 158,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 44.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.15.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 104.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

