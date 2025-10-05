Greenleaf Trust Trims Stake in Incyte Corporation $INCY

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Incyte were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,997,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,210,868,000 after acquiring an additional 417,346 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,736,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,356 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Incyte by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,637,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,279,000 after purchasing an additional 170,484 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,868,000 after purchasing an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,062,000 after purchasing an additional 994,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $82,225.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,999.94. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $83,273.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,831.80. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,927 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ INCY opened at $86.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Corporation has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $88.66.

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.64.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

