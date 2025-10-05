Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Trading Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 321,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 411% from the average daily volume of 62,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Grizzly Discoveries Stock Up 25.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Grizzly Discoveries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grizzly Discoveries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grizzly Discoveries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.