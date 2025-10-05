Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Zephirin Group

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Zephirin Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Halliburton has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $32.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 111,028.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 206.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 44,440 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,953 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 34.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,998 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 10.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 469,346 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 45,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 59.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 258,543 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 96,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.