HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,071 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $49.27 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.68.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

