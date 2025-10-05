HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 483 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 433.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,816,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 25.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,066,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,897 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,191,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,813 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $62,470,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 302.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 350,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,988,000 after purchasing an additional 263,278 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,520,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,371.98. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.78.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $145.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.32.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

