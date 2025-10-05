HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Lineage, Inc. $LINE

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lineage by 1,396.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 215,423 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Lineage by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 24,814 shares during the period. Lunate Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lineage during the 1st quarter valued at $35,178,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Lineage by 3,141.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lineage by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,242 shares during the period.

LINE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lineage from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Lineage from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lineage from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lineage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lineage from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

Shares of Lineage stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of -0.23. Lineage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $79.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 10.57%.The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.63%.

In other Lineage news, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti acquired 12,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,231.80. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 74,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,573.92. This represents a 19.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai purchased 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,249.35. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,878.35. This represents a 80.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 39,448 shares of company stock worth $1,645,752. Corporate insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

