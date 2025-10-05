HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 227 Shares of Watsco, Inc. $WSO

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 62.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,329,000 after acquiring an additional 180,951 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 109.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price objective on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $415.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.44 and a 200 day moving average of $448.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.35 and a 1 year high of $571.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 92.02%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.