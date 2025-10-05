HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 31,270 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 780.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 33,986 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 615,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,191.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In related news, insider Cindy Cox sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,910. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 350,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $4,487,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,231,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,786,291.60. This represents a 22.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE FLO opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.30%.Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.19%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

