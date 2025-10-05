HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 639 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,571 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

NYSE AEM opened at $169.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.23. The stock has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $171.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

