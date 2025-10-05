HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,411,000 after buying an additional 173,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,881,000 after buying an additional 104,554 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,823,000 after buying an additional 96,283 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,058,000 after buying an additional 87,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,172.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,382.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,343.55. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MELI. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 price objective on MercadoLibre and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,822.78.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

